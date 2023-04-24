BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reynold Harris, Sr., 55, of 6050 Applecrest Court, Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:55 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born August 21, 1967 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ada Harris, residing in the area for 17 years, coming from Warren.

Reynold was employed with Life Fleet of North Lima for four years as a transporter, before retiring in 2017. He was also a welder for Leebaw Manufacturing Company in Canfield.

He graduated in 1985 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2010 from ITT Technical Institute, majoring in Computer Applications.

He was a member of the Shalom Church of God in Christ and enjoyed playing the drums.

He married Martha Jewel King Harris July 27, 2005.

Besides his wife of Boardman, he leaves to mourn two sons, Reynold Harris II of Boardman and Jamal Davis of Struthers; one daughter, Ms. Makayla Harris of Boardman; two brothers, Wayne (Angela) Harris, Sr. of Warren and Waymon (Alexis) Harris, Sr. of Alpharetta, Georgia and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Rodney Harris, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 6050 Applecrest Court, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

