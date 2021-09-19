Reverend Charles Mitchell Cook, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles Mitchell Cook, Jr., 73, of 1380 Arbor Avenue, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10:40 p.m., at the Hospice House.

He was born May 23, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Charles Mitchell and Olla Harris Cook, Sr., residing in the area for 12 years, coming from Youngstown.

Charles was employed with St. Joseph Medical Center for five years as a transporter. He also worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital for 20 years as an X-ray technician and G.M. Packard as an assembler.

He was a 1966 graduate of South High School, attended Youngstown State University and completed certification at St. Elizabeth Hospital to be an X-ray technician.

He was a member of the Richard Brown Memorial United Methodist Church of Warren, an ordained Minister, Deacon, Superintendent and Sunday School Teacher for the Union Baptist Church. He later served as Pastor for the Zion Hill Baptist Church for several years.

His hobbies included reading, playing the guitar, Bible study and repairing computers. He was a talented artist and guitar player for the Onyx Experience Band.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class during the Vietnam Conflict from December 1968-November 1970, receiving several honors, including the NDSM and AFM 900/3.

He leaves to mourn from his union with Brenda J. Smith Cook; two sons, Bryan T. (Micah) Cook of Columbus and Chauncey M. (Keisha) Cook of Pickerington; one daughter, Mrs. Bethany C. (Erik) Hunt of Akron; one brother, Tyrone (Gwendolyn) Cook of Michigan; two sisters, Mrs. Cynthia (Clarence) Hall of South Carolina and Ms. Claudette Cook of Austintown; ten grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams, Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

