WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Lutrica T. Hall, 62, of 760 Tod Avenue, S.W., Warren, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 10, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Luther Williams and Melvina Blair Symons, residing in the area for 13 years, coming from Columbus, Ohio.

Rev. Hall was employed with the Warren City Schools for 13 years as a Liason. She also worked for Arc Industries North as a Habilitation Specialist and Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 14 years and was the Director of Children’s Ministries for New Salem Baptist Church in Columbus. She received a Master’s of Divinity in Ministry from Methodist Theological School and studied Religion/Human Services at Hiram College.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church “A House of Hope”, where she was the first female Associate Pastor and was an avid member of the NAACP, past leader of the Girl Scouts and Girl Power at Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed poetry, singing and writing greeting cards.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Miss Bryana Elizabeth Hall and Miss Kamella Roshell Thurston both of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, John H. Thurston Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Joseph Fed Scott of Hercules, California; six sisters, Mrs. Theresa (Oscar) Anderson of Niles, Ohio, Mrs. Janice (Ruben) Osborne and Mrs. Alice Faye (Oscar) Chatman both of Warren, Ohio, Ms. Saundra Thurston Gates of Fresno, California, Ms. Kathie Alexander-Stull of Warren, Ohio and Ms. Annetta Haywood of Stockton, California; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Melvin Thurston and Maurice Williams and three sisters, Ms. Jeanean Williams, Ms. Rebecca Johnson and Ms. Myrtis Scott.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her daughter, Kamella Roshell Thurston, 625 Indiana Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Rev. Lutrica T. HALL, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.