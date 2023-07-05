WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Davis Johnson, 64, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:21 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, following complications from a short illness.

She was born May 5, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Hoover and Helen Foster Davis.

She was a 1978 graduate from Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 45 years as a head cook.

Renee was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church.

She was a member of the Warren City Athletics and enjoyed cooking and going to garage sales.

She married Eric Rene Johnson, June 30, 1979.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one son, Jermaine Johnson of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Erica Renee Lowery and Ms. Jasmine Breann Johnson both of Warren; one brother, Donavon Trimble of Jacksonville, Florida; four sisters, the twins Mrs. Linda (Charles) Brooner and Ms. Glinda Rodgers both of Warren, Ms. Renita Jernigan of Cleveland and Ms. Bridgette Davis of Warren; five grandchildren; one grandson she reared, Daelin Vierre Johnson of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Eric R. Johnson, Jr.; four brothers, Tyrone Davis, Wayne Davis, Kelvin Davis and Harlen Rodgers; four sisters, Ms. Debra Davis Butler, Ms. Lidie Davis Booker, Ms. Audrey D. Rodgers and Ms. Sally Davis Turner.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to her sister, Ms. Bridgette Davis, 2280 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

