Rene Peguero, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rene Peguero, 60, of 1021 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, April 30, 2021 at 3:15 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Care Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 2, 1960 in New York, New York, the son of Eladio and Raquel Mendez Peguero, residing in the area for 11 years.

Mr. Peguero was employed with Fabric and Tobacco for 1 year as a Packer.

He was a 1978 graduate from High School and earned a BS Degree from the University of Puerto Rico.

His hobbies included sports and he was a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians.

He served honorable with the United States Navy for several years, receiving numerous honors.

He married Hidelisa Beltran Peguero October 31, 1985.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three stepdaughters, Mrs. Iris N. (Efrain Carmona) Lozano of Puerto Rico, Ms. Hidelisa Lozano of Warren and Ms. Lylian Lozano of Youngstown; one grandson he raised, Nelson Lopez of Warren; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one aunt, Ms. Sandra Perez and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling Hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1021 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.