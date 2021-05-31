Rayshaun Clay, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rayshaun Clay, Sr., 23 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, pending a coroner’s investigation.

He was born October 11, 1997, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Raymond Spires and Pamela Clay.

Mr. Clay was employed with Star Extruded Shapes for four years as a Laborer and also worked for the Moving With Pride, Co.

He was a Jehovah’s Witness and his hobbies included basketball and rapping.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Kaidyn Clay, Kartier Clay, Kylin Clay and Rayshaun Clay, Jr., all of Youngstown; his mother, Ms. Pamela Clay and father, Raymond Spires, both of Youngstown; five brothers, James Washington, Jr., Jarell Washington and Kejuan Clay, all of Youngstown, Jaquan Clay of Texas and Devonte Clay of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Kendra Clay of Warren, Ms. Kejuana Clay and Ms. Desire Clay, both of Youngstown; Fiancée, Ms. Marquasha Harris of Youngstown; grandmother, Ms. Ruthie Blue and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Burena Clay, Bessie Spires and great grandmother, Catherine Kornegay.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with calling hours from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

