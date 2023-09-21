

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Eugene Yancey, 80 of Fairgreen Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel East Hospital of natural causes.

He was born March 5, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James E. and Lorine Shelton Yancey, living in Jackson, Mississippi and San Diego, California for 35 years, then moving back home.

He graduated in 1962 from The Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University.

Raymond was employed with the Youngstown Vindicator for 35 years as a supervisor, before retiring in 2005. He also worked for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger (Mississippi) and The Buckeye Review.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Angela Renee Yancey of Ft. Wayne, Texas, Mrs. Niambi (William) Watkins of Cleveland and Ms. Kamali Yancey of Arlington, Texas; two brothers, Roy (Marie) Yancey of Warren and Andrew C. Yancey of Fredericksburg, Virginia; two sisters, Ms. Joi L. Yancey of Youngstown and Mrs. Cynthia L. (Dawan) Fuller of Delaware; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Anthony William Yancey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.