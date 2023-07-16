WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rabbi Yada James Washington Gillespie, Sr., 78, of Comstock Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8:10 p.m., at his residence, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born July 15, 1944, in Catalpa, Alabama, the son of William and Lizzie Dykes Gillespie, coming to Ohio 13 years ago from Michigan.

He was employed with the Bethel Yisraelite Elohim Congregation for 13 years as a Rabbi. He was also the owner/operator of Genesis Wellness Society, where he was a homeopathic for 25 years and was a cook for the VA Hospital of Battle Creek for 20 years.

He graduated from Marion College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, Muskegon College earning an associate’s degree and the United Theological Seminary.

Rabbi Yada was a member of the Bethel Yisraelite Elohim Congregation and enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a SP5 during the Vietnam War, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Annie Pearl Cunningham Gillespie of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Elizabeth Gillespie and Mrs. Roxanne (Frederick) Myles, both of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two brothers, Carmen Gillespie of Muskegon, Michigan and Ernest Gillespie of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two sisters, Ms. Ruby Burt of Muskegon, Michigan and Ms. Racheedah Muhammed of Grand Rapids, Michigan; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, James Gillespie I, James Gillespie II and Jeffrey Gillespie; one brother, Thomas Gillespie, Sr. and one sister, Dorothy Gillespie.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to his daughter, Roxanne Myles, 4370 Sweet Cherry Lane, Kalamazoo, MI 49004.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

