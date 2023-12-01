WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prince Allen Davis, 68, of Hayes Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 2:53 p.m., at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 25, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin D. and Ann Josephine Coleman Davis, residing in the area for 23 years, coming from Columbus, Ohio.

Prince was the Owner/Operator of Davis Painting Company for 35 years, before retiring in 2021. He also worked for Republic Steel Corporation.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended the University of Cincinnati.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and telling jokes.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines from 1974 – 1978 during the Vietnam War, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Kimyata (Jacob) Conwell and Ms. Keliah Davis both of Columbus; two brothers, Timothy F. (Lynda) Davis of Macedonia and Camara (Yalanda) Dean of Howland; four grandchildren, Miss Jheaya Conwell, Jacob Conwell, Jr., Jayce Conwell and Tyson Lane and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 8, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

