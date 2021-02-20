Pearline Hines, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearline Hines, 86, of 3379 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 12:45 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 8, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Willie and Ester Smith Henderson.

Ms. Hines was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 30 plus years as a Metal Assembler in the Fab plant, before retiring. She also worked as a Nurse’s Assistant at Community Hospital and Warren General.

She was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Grace A.M.E. Church and belonged to the Hill Toppers Bowling League, Local Union 1714 (1112) Civil Rights Committee and Chairperson of the Women’s Civil Rights Committee.

She was an avid Bingo player, enjoyed bowling and loved playing baseball, especially in the Negro Baseball League.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Joe L. Parker and Franklin D.R. (Arlene) Parker, Jr., both of Warren, and Tyrone E. Parker of Chicago, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Franklin Parker, Sr. and Julius Hines; one son, William Parker and one daughter, Ms. Pamela Parker.

Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the East Side Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2587 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.