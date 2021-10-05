Pearline Dukes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearline Dukes, 88, of 3245 Vestal Road, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 12:57 p.m. at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born May 23, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Ernest and Josephine Rankin Womack Sr.

She married James Dukes who died December 4, 1987.

She leaves to mourn one son, Jeffrey Hayes of St. Petersburg, Florida; one sister, Mrs. Coletta White of Liberty Township and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Stella James; one brother, Ernest “Sonny” Womack Jr.; three sisters, Ms. Juanita Johnson, Ms. Bernice Colptera and Ms. Gertrude Copeland.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

