WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Davenport, 76 of Warren passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. She fought a long, hard battle against chronic kidney disease and other illnesses and finally succumbed to kidney failure.

She was born April 22, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse D. and Clara Bell Reid Davenport. Following a few childhood years in Troy, Alabama, she lived in Warren for the remainder of her life.

Pauline was employed with Packard Electric Division of General Motors, that became Delphi for 42 years as a Senior Tow Motor Driver, before retiring in 2006. She was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a faithful member of the New Bethel Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the women’s groups, especially the Culinary Committee, which provided food and beverages for bereaved families and other church activities. She was a member of the Altar Guild, active participant in Bible Study, Sunday School and was devoted to her church giving generously during her illness. All who knew her relished her love of good food, shopping in person and later on-line, traveling, especially to various Caribbean Islands and belonged to the Morgan Family Travel Club.

She leaves to mourn one son she was extremely proud of, Sean L. (Karyn) Davenport, EdD of Teaneck, New Jersey; one brother, Bruce (Angie) Davenport of Warren; four sisters, Mrs. Mary (Jesse) Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ms. Delphine James of Moore, South Carolina, Ms. Belinda Davenport of Cleveland and Ms. Jeanne Baugh of Warren; one grandson, Chandler Davenport of Teaneck, New Jersey; a special aunt, Ms. Dolly Morgan (Jimmie Butler) and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Emory Davenport.

The family extends sincere thanks and appreciation for the help and nurturing given to Pauline at the various healthcare facilities during the time of her illness.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Masks are required. Services will be live streamed at New Bethel Baptist Church Youngstown Face Book Page. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

