Paula Rand, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Rand, 51 of 3115 Starlight Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8:26 a.m. at Continuing Health Care, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born July 18, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. William J. and Doris K. Jordan Rand.

She was a 1987 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Ms. Rand was employed with General Motors Corporation B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 18 years as an assembler.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she served as past Church Clerk and Women’s Ministry and her hobbies included shopping and music.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Jeffrey Rand of New York, New York; one sister, Ms. Vanita Rand of New York, New York; one Goddaughter, Ms. Latasha Green of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; two close friends, Ms. Patrice Deione Kish of Niles and Quwan Baker of Warren and a host of church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald Rand and her twin, Peter Rand.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Quwan Baker, 1792 Milton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

