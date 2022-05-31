YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Stanley “Chipper” Fletcher, 73, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman, following an extended illness.

He was born December 22, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Paul W. and Mary L. Fleming Fletcher.

He was employed with the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home and F.D. Mason Memorial Home as a Funeral Directors Assistant for 40 years.

Chipper was a member of the Third Baptist Church, where he served as an Usher.

He enjoyed puzzles, talking with others, bowling, watching Westerns and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He attended the Purple Cat, where he had a weekly radio program on the Golden Strings as “The Undertaker”.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and participated in the Jobs Corps of America.

He leaves to mourn his two aunts, Ms. Juanita F. Williams and Ms. Geneva F. Mason; one brother, Michael Fletcher and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Allen Curry; two brothers, Mark S. Fletcher and James Hodge, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 6, 2022 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Third Baptist Church. Services will be lived streamed on the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

