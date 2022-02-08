WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Beaver, 82, of 591 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Hospice of Medina County, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 25, 1940 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the daughter of Horace Wilson and Bessie Louise Bledsoe Wilson Williams, coming to Warren in 1958.

Patricia worked at several salons in Warren for 25 years as a Beautician, before retiring in 1979. She also did marketing for the Johnson and Johnson Company.

She was a member of the Word Church, Eastern Stars and enjoyed cooking, music, watching TV, styling hair and fashion.

She leaves to mourn five sons, Richard Darnell Beaver of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brian Keith (Deon) Beaver of Texas, Royce Dion (Cynthia) Beaver of Texas, Kurt Lamar Beaver of Akron and Lance Lyle Beaver of Atlanta, Georgia; three daughters, Mrs. Stacy Faith Harris (Dwayne) Beaver of Akron, Ms. Latanya Marie (Calvin Ball) Beaver of Texas and Ms. Patrice Yvette Beaver of Akron; three brothers, Prentice Williams of Arizona, Thomas R. Williams and James Williams both of Cincinnati; two sisters, Ms. Onnia Mae Williams and Otha D. Williams both of Cincinnati; fiancée, Jeffrey Walker of Akron; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tyrone Beaver; four brothers, Walter W. Wilson, Pearly Wilson, Danny Wilson and Nathaniel Williams; three sisters, Bobby Jean Wilson Haynes, Charlotte C. Wilson Douglas and Betty Lou Ravizee.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 93 East Brookside Avenue, Akron 44301.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

