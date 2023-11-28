WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Wright Wesley, 79 of North Park Avenue, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:28 p.m. at her residence following a cardiac arrest.

She was born August 22, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Othal Hightower Wright, residing in the area for 50 years, coming from Washington, D.C. and Buffalo, New York.

Patricia was employed with White Oak Nursing Home for two years as a dietary aide, before retiring in 2021 and previously worked for General Electric for 26 years as a press operator, retiring in 2004.

She enjoyed singing, music, baking, cooking, crocheting, reading and dancing.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, was Choir Director, taught Bible study and served on the Kitchen Committee.

She was a 1962 Warren G. Harding High School graduate and attended SUNY in Buffalo, New York, studying nursing.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Kelvin Green of Staten Island, New York and Steven (Letha) Bennett of Midwest City, Oklahoma; two daughters, Ms. Monique Watson of Washington, D.C. and Mrs. Patrice (Carey) Stargell of Cincinnati; two sisters, Ms. Elnora Richardson of Buffalo, New York and Mrs. Betty (Ronald) Wells of Tucson, Arizona; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ms. Mary Wright of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James Wright, William Wright and John Wright and four sisters, Ms. Johnnie Mae Wright, Mrs. Irene Bell, Ms. Mary Lee Wright and Ms. Delores Bennett.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

