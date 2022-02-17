YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Martin, 71, of 633 Cassius Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, February 14, 2022 at 6:45 p.m., at Hospice House, following complications from COPD.

She was born May 16, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Mary Dean Oree Hendrix, Sr.

Patricia was employed with the Campbell American Social Club for 15 years as a bartender, before retiring.

She attended East High School.

She enjoyed painting, sketching, interior decorating and was super creative.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Victor C. (Jeannette) Martin of North Carolina and Vernon E. Martin of Columbus; two daughters, Ms. LaRyssa Martin of Akron and Ms. Kiesha Martin of Youngstown; five sisters, Ms. Beatrice Johnson and Ms. Mercie Hendrix, both of Youngstown, Mrs. Yvette (Darren) Williams, Mrs. Yvonne (Antonio) Dawson and Ms. Elizabeth Stanley, all of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Markiesa, Khari, NaTe’ah, Shaunelle, Cyrus, DeVon “DJ”, Sr., Taysia and Malacia; four great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Keimone, DeVon, Jr. and Dyce; three sister friends, Ms. Shawna Hernandez, Amy and Amber and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, James Hendrix, Melvin Hendrix, Joseph Hendrix and Louis Hendrix, Jr.; three sisters, Wanda Oakley, Corrine Hendrix and Dorrine Hendrix and four grandchildren, Darius, Melanie, Jamel Raymond and Dash.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

