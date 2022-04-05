WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Smith, 75, of Warren departed this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 5:46 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Hospital ER, from cardiac arrest.

She was born January 9, 1948 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of George Blue and Nora Priscilla Quarles Blue.

She was a 1966 graduate of Morgantown High School and attended West Virginia University receiving, Bachelor Degree in Business Management in 1991 and also attended Kent University.

Patricia was employed with Trumbull County Jobs and Family Services for 33 years as a Workforce Developer/Social Services, before retiring in 2008.

She was a member of Third Christian Church, where she was an usher, deaconess, Christian Women’s Fellowship, Chairman of the Trustee Board and a member of the Kitchen Committee.

She belonged to The Board of Directors of the Salvation Army and LYLAS Club and enjoyed line dancing, reading and was an avid Cleveland Brown fan.

She married Donald Barrett Smith of Warren on January 25, 1969.

She leaves to mourn her husband of Warren; two son, Donald Bradley Smith and Timothy Barrett Smith, both of Columbus, Ohio; four daughters, Mrs. Marcia (Mark) Hopkins of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Ms. Deirdre Goliday of Warren, Ohio, Ms. Sharonda Taylor of Columbus, Ohio and Mrs. Beverly M. (Torrance) Locke of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Etta Y. Williams of Columbus, Ohio and Mrs. Genice (Brian) Debow of Summerfield, North Carolina; three stepsisters, Ms. Ramona Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, Mrs. Brenda (James) Johnson Edmonds of Springfield, Virginia and Mrs. Annie Pat (Marcell) McFerrin of Manassas, Virginia; 38 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at Third Christian Church.

Funeral services will also be held in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 S. High Street.

Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Condolences can be sent to 1875 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

