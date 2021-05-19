Otto Evans Bell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otto Evans Bell, 77, of 1380 Arbor Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 14, 2021 at 5:48 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born June 23, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Evans and Pearl Perry Bell.

Mr. Bell was employed with the Allied Security Company for 10 years as a Security Guard, before retiring. He also retired in 1989, as a New York City School Bus Driver.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where he was an Usher and sang in the Community Men’s Choir.

His hobbies included dancing, music and socializing with his friends.

He married Robyn Williams Bell, who died December 2004.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Jarrette (Lisa) Bell of Richmond, Virginia and Rashidi A. Bell of Phoenix, Arizona; one daughter, Mrs. Devarn (Tony) Simmons of Orange, South Carolina; a good friend, Gary Daniel of Warren; twenty-three grandchildren, many great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alexander Bell, Paul Lawrence Bell and Walter Bell and two sisters, Ms. Carolyn Pierce and Ms. Queen Bell.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2734 Randall Street, NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

