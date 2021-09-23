Otis Colvin, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otis Colvin, Jr., 56, of 3095 Weilacher Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:07 a.m.

He was born January 11, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Otis and Aquilla Williams Colvin, Sr.

Otis was employed with Summit Academy in Butler, Pennsylvania, for two years as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor. He also worked as a Counselor for the Youth Development Center in New Castle, Therapeutic Staff Support Worker for Associates in Counseling and Child Guidance in Sharon and the Warren Trumbull Urban League.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed swimming, basketball, golf, cars, motorcycling, baseball and football. Otis was an avid Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

He graduated in 1983 from Warren Western Reserve High School and in 2019 from Youngstown State University with a B.S. degree in Corrections.

He served honorably in the U.S. Airforce as an Airman First Class from 1984 – 1986, receiving several honors.

He married Laura Felmann Colvin March 27, 2007.

Besides his wife of New Castle, Pennsylvania; he leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Amanda Colvin of Roselle, New Jersey and Ms. Dasia Colvin of Phoenix, Arizona; two stepsons, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Montgomery of Jacksonville, Florida and Travis Montgomery of Champion; his mother, Mrs. Aquilla Colvin of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Claudette Colvin of Warren and Mrs. Lisa (John) Reed of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 3095 Weilacher Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

