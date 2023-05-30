WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oscar Cunningham, 89, of 2346 Willow Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 3, 1934 in Dooley County, Georgia, the son of Burke and Georgia Luster Cunningham, residing in the area for 50 years, coming from Cleveland, Ohio.

Oscar was employed with General Motors Corporation B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 30 years in Final Repair, before retiring in 1996.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, UAW Local 1112, where he served on the Civil Rights Committee and enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and was known for figuring out the daily lottery numbers.

He married Ruth L. Wilkins Cunningham January 30, 1954.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Oscar Timothy (Sharon Ann) Cunningham of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Cheryl Teresa Beckam of Conyers, Georgia, Ms. Linda K. Cunningham of Arlington, Texas and Ms. Robin Marie Cunningham of Glenview, Illinois; one brother, Willie Frank (Johnnie Mae) Cunningham of Snellville, Georgia; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Burke Cunningham and Edward Cunningham; one sister, Willie Mae Perry and one great-grandson, Clark Harrison Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

