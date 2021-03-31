Odester Washington Jackson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Odester Washington Jackson, 94 of 1320 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 7:25 a.m. at Community Skilled Healthcare Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 27, 1927 in Highlandale, Mississippi, the daughter of James C. and Catherine Hawkins Washington, residing in the area since 1953 coming from Greenwood, Mississippi.

Mrs. Jackson was a self-employed Chauffer for 17 years, before retiring in 1976. She also worked for Warren Day Care as a Teacher’s Aide.

She was a founding member of St. James Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Mother’s Board, President of the Pastor’s Aide, President of the Nurses Guild and a former Choir member.

Her hobbies included shopping and traveling.

She married George Jackson December 31, 1955, he died in 1988.

She leaves to mourn her caregiver, Mrs. Kimberly (Bradley) Ferguson of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Canary A. Washington, Willie James Washington and Nehemiah Washington; two sisters, Mrs. Ora D. Howard and Mrs. Eva H. Elzy.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the St. James Church of God in Christ.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the St. James COGIC, 1838 Main Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

