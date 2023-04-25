WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noel Errol Eric Ashley, Sr., 71, of 1953 Arthur Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. at his residence.

He was born December 24, 1951 in Mabaruma North West District in the Republic of Guyana, the son of Eric and Edna Bradford Ashley, residing in the area for 45 years, coming from the Republic of Guyana.

Noel was employed with General Electric Lamp Plant for 34 years as an Electronic Technician, before retiring in 2014. He graduated in 1969 from the Northwest Secondary School (Republic of Guyana) and in 1985 from The New Castle School of Trades.

His hobbies included fishing, drawing, cooking and photography.

He married Jamesina Maria Robeiro Ashley September 9, 2005.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Noel Errol Eric Ashley Jr. of Warren; one stepson, Brandon Jobe Alleyne of Warren; four brothers, Maurice Ashley of Warren, Erwin Ashley, Kenneth Ashley and Nial Ashley all of the Republic of Guyana; four sisters, Ms. Pamela Ashley of Hammond, Indiana, Mrs. Carol (Monty) Vaughn, Mrs. Michelle (Steve) Briggs and Mrs. Yonette (Andre) Linguist all of Georgetown, Guyana and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1953 Arthur Drive, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

