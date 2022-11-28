WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ned Murray, III, 87, of 1046 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:57 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ned and Mary Frazier Murray, Jr.

Ned was employed with WCI Steel, LTV Steel and Republic Steel Corporations for 42 years as a Steel Worker, before retiring in 1996.

He was a member of the Third Christian Church, where he formerly sang in the Choir, belonged to the American Legion John Gilliam Post 564 and enjoyed sports, Dominos and playing cards.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1953-1957, receiving several honors.

He married Clara Mae Russ Murray February 27, 1960.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Ned D. Murray of Warren, OH; one daughter, Ms. Deidra A. Murray of Warren, Ohio; one brother, Fleming Murray of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William Murray, Joseph Murray, John Murray and Elijah Murray; two sisters, Ms. Rosa Mae Murray Hudson and Ms. Annie Bell Murray Miles and one grandson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Third Christian Church. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

