Natividad Vazquez Navarro, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natividad Vazquez Navarro, son of Vicente Vazquez and Eladia Navarro, departed this life Friday, July 16, 2021.

He was born September 7, 1939, on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico in Hato, San Lorenzo. He was the third of 12 children.

Natividad was educated at Tomas de Castro in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Growing up a devout Catholic, he attended church at Las Mercedes de San Lorenzo.

He grew up on a farm with his grandparents, parents and siblings. Much of his childhood was spent tending to the farm and exploring the mountains. He often referred to himself as a “jibaro”, a country person who lives in the mountains and is humble.

On March 5, 1960 at the tender age of 20, he arrived at Idlewild New York International Airport (now JFK). It was here that he met Willa Mina and on August 6, 1967, they married in Far Rockaway, New York.

By 1969, they moved to Brooklyn, New York and from this union in the decade of the 1970s, John “Boobie”, Tasha “Unica Hija” and Natividad, Jr. “Nico”, were born.

After working as a dietary aide, Local 1199, Natividad retired in 2004 after working 30 years at the Far Rockaway Nursing Home.

Natividad, affectionately known as “Papa V” and “Papi” loved spending time with his family and beloved dog, Cotto (2007-2017). He enjoyed cooking Puerto Rican food and as he referred to it, cooking “down south collard greens” (his wife taught him), playing his guitar, listening to Jazz, Puerto Rican Jibaro music, R & B music, talking with his family and dear friends back home in Puerto Rico and watching baseball, boxing and classic movies.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three children, John C. Vazquez, Tasha R. Vazquez and Natividad Vazquez, Jr.; two grandchildren, Essence T. Vazquez and Amaya M. Vazquez; two brothers, Bibiano “Bibi” Vazquez and Geraldo “Chico” Vazquez; four sisters, Tomasita “Margie” Vazquez, Cerefina “Fina” Martinez, Rosa Vazquez and Santa Vazquez and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, Godchildren and loving dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Mina (2001); his parents, Vicente Vazquez and Eladia Navarro and his siblings, Nicolas Vazquez Navarro, Juana Vazquez Navarro, Providencia Vazquez Navarro, Gregoria Vazquez Navarro and Fabian Vazquez Navarro.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sealy Cuyler Funeral Home, LLC, Brooklyn, New York. The Committal Service was held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel, with burial at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

