MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel Biggins, Jr., 66, of McDonald, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:17 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was born June 19, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Nathaniel and Edna Holman Biggins Sr. His mother passed away when he was a small child and his father married Anna Ash Biggins in 1960.

Nathaniel was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 35 years as a Tow Motor Operator, before retiring in 2018.

He was a 1973 graduate of South High School.

He was a member of UAW Local 1112 and had a great love for music, his grandkids and sports. He was an absolute joy to be around and he will be greatly missed.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Afghanistan Conflict, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Natalie Sheree Biggins (Donald Jones) of Girard and Ms. Jaeleesha Trenn of Cleveland; his mother, Ms. Anna Ash Biggins of Kennesaw, Georgia; three sisters, Ms. Cheryl Mobley of Kennesaw, Georgia, Ms. Annette Wagner Densu of Atlanta, Georgia and Ms. Victoria Levy of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Ms. Anaya Biggins and Ahmaud Biggins both of Girard and Zymir Trenn of Cleveland and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Nathaniel BIGGINS Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.