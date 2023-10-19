YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Napoleon Hill, 82 of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown departed this life Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. at Park Vista Retirement Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Cleo Terrance Hill.

He was a 1960 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed with the Ohio Turnpike Commission for 40 years as a Supervisor, before retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Third Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, Usher Board, Superintendent of Sunday School and Church Treasurer. He belonged to the NAACP and the Covenant Lodge. He loved to bowl, especially with the Monday Night and Senior Bowling Leagues.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Monique Hill of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Alex Hill and Ms. Alexa Hudson both of Austintown; two great-grandchildren, Kingston and Oaklen both of Austintown; a special friend, Ms. Maxine Hill of Austintown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Third Baptist Church, with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Maxine Hill, 3690 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44511.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

