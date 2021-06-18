Myron Saleem Beyah, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Saleem Beyah, Sr., 74 of 1231 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 8:14 a.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 1, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of David Hopkins and Beatrice Burney, residing in the area for 47 years.

Myron was the Owner/Operator of Beyah’s Electric for 29 years, before retiring in 2011. He also worked for US Gypsum as a machine operator, Wonder Bread and Taylor Winfield.

He was a 1964 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

His hobbies included tinkering with machines.

He married Aneesah Thomas Beyah on July 26, 1970.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Myron (Vivian) Beyah, Jr. of Warren and Larry H. Beyah of Greenwich, Connecticut; three brothers, Ronald Burney of St. Paul, Minnesota, Raymond (Dee) Burney of Youngstown and David (Darlene) Hopkins of Dallas, Texas; four sisters, Mrs. Louise (Wayne) Pates of Birmingham, Alabama, Ms. Lachelle Bridges of Salem, Mrs. Denise (Reuben) Dammons of Maple Heights and Mrs. Deon (Freeman) Neely-Allen of Youngstown; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Benjamin Burney and Arthur “Butch” Owens.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1231 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, OPH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Myron Saleem Beyah, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.