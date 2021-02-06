Myra Ann “Punchie” Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myra Ann “Punchie” Johnson, 73, of 415 Penn Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 12:44 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born August 5, 1947 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Burnett and Beatrice Johnson Johnson.

Ms. Johnson was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 32 years in Quality Control, before retiring in 2011.

She was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Progressive Baptist Church, belonged to the Lordstown Retirees and enjoyed shopping and traveling.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Michael Anthony Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri and Jumoke Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one daughter, Mrs. Felicia (Walter) Johnson of Columbus; one stepson, Ernest Duane Townsend of Atlanta, Georgia; four sisters, Ms. Burnetta Johnson of Cleveland, Ms. Joette Johnson of Orlando, Florida, Ms. Sandra Johnson and Ms. Kimberly Johnson, both of Perry, Georgia; nine grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eugene Johnson.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Community Center.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 415 Penn Avenue, NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

