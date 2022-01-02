WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mutual L. Bryant, 78, of 469 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 7:10 a.m., at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born November 23, 1943, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the son of John and Pearlie B. Henderson Bryant, residing in the area for 51 years, coming from Baumholder, Germany.

Mutual was employed with Atlantis Plastics Injection Molding, Inc., for six years as a Machine Operator, before retiring in 2009. He also worked as an Electrician for WCI Steel Corp.

He was a 1961 graduate of Lawton High School.

His hobbies included fishing, bowling, cooking, Karate, football and track and field.

He served honorably in the United States Army as a Private 1st Class from 1961-1965 fighting in the Vietnam War, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn five daughters, Ms. Sherry Bryant Johnson, Ms. Demetrice Bryant and Ms. Victoria Bryant, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Ms. Kizzy Evans and Ms. Breasia Gunther, both of Warren; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Tony Bryant and Dracey Bryant.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Mutual L. Bryant, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.