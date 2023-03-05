WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Morice Hadden, 86, Warren, Ohio departed this life Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. at Cortland Healthcare Center, following complications from cancer.

He was born April 12, 1936 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Horace and Ritta Jackson Hadden, residing in the area since 1945, coming from Charlotte.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed with Copper Weld Steel as a mold setter for 28 years before retiring. He was also a self-employed Plasterer and home remodeler.

Morice was a member of the Grace AME Church, King Solomon Lodge 87 and enjoyed bowling, fishing, barbecuing and spending time with his family.

He married Peggy Lee Hadden April 18, 1960, she died August 4, 2016.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Jeffrey A. Hadden of Warren, Terry M. Hadden of Columbus, Reginald D. Hadden of Clinton Township, Michigan and Todd A. (Wanda) Hadden of Warren; two daughters, Mrs. Stacey L. (Maurice) Williams and Mrs. Jacquelyn (Arthur) Perry both of Warren; four brothers, Allen Hadden of Pennslyvania, Clarence Hadden, Richard Hadden and Tony Fred Hadden all of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Sylvia Leak of Southfield, Michigan and Mrs. Mary (Robert) Davis of Florida; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one stepson, Kirk D. Anderson; two brothers, James Hadden and Horace Hadden, Jr. and two sisters, Martha Hadden and Bertha Hadden.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

