WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monroe L. Jennings, Sr., 90, of 272 Seventh Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born January 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Monroe and Vivian Davis Jennings, residing in the area since 1957, coming from Youngstown.

Monroe was employed with Ohio Scrap and Iron for 15 years as a Truck Driver, before retiring in 1968. He also worked for Sheet & Tube, Republic Steel, Valley Mold Iron & Steel Companies and as an installer for Holland Furnace Company for several years.

He attended Victory Lutheran Church, enjoyed antiquing and went to East High School.

He served honorably in the U. S. Army as a Medic during the Korean Conflict, receiving the Korean Service Ribbon with 1 Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

He married Betty J. Jones Jennings June 1, 1957.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn two sons, Pastor Monroe L. (Francine) Jennings Jr. of Cleveland and Michael W. Jennings of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Ursula C. (Walter) Toles of Warren; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronald Jennings; one sister, Charlotte Jennings; a granddaughter, Aisha J. Jennings; a grandson, Michael Smith and two great-grandsons.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Higher Ground Ministries. Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

