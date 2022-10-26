WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony Reed Sr. and Betty Ann Mallory.

She was a 1991 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Japper was a self-employed Home Healthcare Professional for 21 years and also owned and operated Ocean Fresh Fish.

Her hobbies included watching TV dramas, shopping, traveling and cooking.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Shawndez Thompson of Youngstown and Ja-Bree Thompson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Ms. Vir’Nesha Huffman of Columbus and Ms. Torian Thompson of Boardman; father, Anthony Reed Sr. of Warren; two brothers, Antonio Mallory and Rashad Mallory; one sister, Ms. Summer Mallory of Akron; three grandchildren; a grandmother, Ms. Bessie Breckenridge of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Mallory; grandmother, Ms. Gussie Dorsey Mallory and two grandfathers, Ocie Mallory and Kurtis Reed.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Masks are recommended.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home

