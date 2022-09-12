WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitch Edward Ziegler, 65, of 3000 Burton Street, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following an extended illness.

He was born July 2, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and Macy Jones Ziegler Sr., residing in the area for 14 years, coming from Cleveland, Ohio.

Mitch was employed with Copperweld Steel Corporation for 10 years as a Laborer, before retiring in 1988. He was a 1976 graduate of Warren G. Harding high school, where he played on the 1974-1975 State Championship Football Team and attended Bakersfield Junior College (Calif.) and Findlay College (OH).

He was a member of the East Side Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking, football and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Mitch Edward Hall and Bryan Watkins both of Warren; five daughters, Ms. Chanelle M. Ziegler, Ms. Mitchetta Ziegler and Ms. Tieara Ziegler all of Warren, Ms. Mykeisha Hall of Youngstown and Ms. Ashley Hall of Columbus; three brothers, Sonny Ziegler of Louisville, KY, James Lee (Dessel) Ziegler Jr. of Warren and John H. Ziegler of Columbus; four sisters, Ms. Katherine Johnson of Cleveland, Ms. Judy Ziegler Jones and Ms. Mary Ann Ziegler Freeman both of Warren and Ms. Brenda Ziegler of Bessemer, AL; thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Josey Ziegler, Elizabeth Ziegler Freeman, Patricia Ziegler Shaver and Sarah Jo Ziegler and one brother, Terry H. Ziegler.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the East Side Church of Christ. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his niece, Stephanie Ziegler, 1050 Clearview Street, N.W., Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

