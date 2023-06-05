WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Daniel Dixon, 51, of 551 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, suddenly departed this life Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born November 14, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Hester Geraldine Thompson Dixon.

Milton enjoyed singing, music and playing cards.

He was a 1990 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Jordan Davis of Texas, Milton (Simone) Dixon, Jr. of Columbus and Quest Dixon of Warren; four brothers, Michael Dixon of Warren, Mitchell Dixon of Washington, D.C., Marvin Dixon of Liberty and Martin Dixon of Warren; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Melvin and Mark Dixon.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to his brother, Martin Dixon, 551 Highland Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

