Michele Denise Grant, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Denise Grant, 66, of 6076 Applecrest Court, Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:16 p.m. at her brother’s residence, following surgical complications.

She was born November 2, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George I. and Marietta Ivy Grant, residing in the area for 22 years, coming from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Grant was employed with Compass Family and Community Services for six years as a Grant Writer Development Coordinator. She also worked for Girl Scouts of America and was Associate Director of Development for Youngstown State University from 2010-2013.

She graduated in 1972 from McDonald High School, in 1976 from Oberlin College (BA in Art History) and Fisk University and in 1979 from Drexel University (Master’s Degree in Art Administration). She also graduated from the Philadelphia University in Industrial Fashions and the Casal Aveda Institute.

She was a member of the Summit Assembly of God.

She was past president of the Junior League of Youngstown and enjoyed painting, making clothes and jewelry.

She leaves to mourn one brother, George Anthony (Olena) Grant of McDonald; one niece, Mrs. Jessica (Tony) Smith of New Philadelphia; two nephews, Joshua Grant of Akron and Jacob Grant of Lorain and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother, Daryl Grant.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place later at Oakwood Cemetery.

