WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Beverly “Mikki” Barnes, 69, of 1640 Burton Street SE, Warren departed this life Monday, January 3, 2022 at 4:11 p.m. at her residence, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born December 30, 1952 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of John and Willie Mae Daniels Stallworth, residing in the area for 61 years, coming from Jersey City.

She was a 1969 graduate of Market Street High School.

Michele was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 25 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1993.

She was a member of IUE Local 717 and enjoyed music and dancing.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Sonya M. Barnes of Warren and Ms. Diamon’e R. Robinson of Columbus; one brother, Dereck Stallworth of Columbus; four sisters, Ms. Mitzi Kennedy of Piedmont, South Carolina, Ms. Roxanne Bundy of Youngstown, Ms. Karla Evans of Columbus and Ms. Tammie Stallworth of Norfolk, Virginia; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a special friend, John Foster of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gregory Stallworth and one sister, Ms. Marilyn Stallworth.

Private services were held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 1801 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, the home of her daughter, Sonya M. Barnes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.