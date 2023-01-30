YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness.

He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie.

Michael attended the Gateway to Better Living Workshop for 30 years and enjoyed music, guitar and football.

He leaves to mourn three brothers, Henry (Earlena) Wylie, Richard (Laura) Wylie and Clifford (Tanya) Wylie, all of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Beverly Wylie Jones of Louisville, Kentucky, Ms. Shirley Wylie and Mrs. Judy (William) Smith, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Wylie.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.