WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lynn Evans, 56, of 662 Second Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.



He was born July 3, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Sylvester and Esther Mae McCoy Evans, residing in the area for 25 years, coming from Atlanta, Georgia.

He was a 1984 graduate of Warren G. Harding high school and attended Youngstown State University in Hospitality Management.



Michael was employed with Ravenna Aluminum for 7 years as a Laborer, before retiring in 2005. He was also a Sous Chef for the Tavern by the Green and Great Lake Cheese Factory.



He was a former member of the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, enjoyed sports, cooking and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.



He leaves to mourn four sons, Anthony Watkins of Leavittsburg, Timothy Jones, Michael Isaiah Lynn Evans and Joshua Jordan Evans all of Warren; four brothers, Terry McCoy and Darryl Evans both of Warren, Marlin Evans of Columbus and Maurice Evans of Youngstown; one sister, Mrs. Ruby Lee (Stanley) Elkins of Warren; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Shawn Evans.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church. Masks are required.



Condolences and cards for the family may be sent to Terry McCoy, 3238 Greenfield Street, Warren 44485.



Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

