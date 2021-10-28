Michael Dwayne Huffman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dwayne Huffman, 68, of 355 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 4:00 a.m., at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born March 8, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Arthur and Joyce Johnson Huffman and also raised by stepfather, Cedric Burke.

Michael was employed with Applebee’s for seven years as a cook, before retiring in 2017. He also worked for General Motors Packard Electric.

He was a member of the Community Revival Discipleship Center.

His hobbies included reading, playing Candy Crush, always the life of the party, loved dancing and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was an amazing father and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Michael was always happy, living life and being a blessing to everyone, in any way he could. He will sadly be missed by everyone who was in his presence.

He married Barbara Jones Huffman, December 13, 1980.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn, three sons, Marlowe Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Lewis of Warren and Robert Huffman of Liberty Township; one daughter, Mrs. Mikki Precious (Anthony) Jones-Walker of Liberty Township; three brothers, Arthur Huffman of Youngstown, Angelo “Blue” Huffman of Topeka, Kansas and Andre Huffman of Lincoln, Nebraska; five sisters, Mrs. Anita (Albert) Meyers of Cincinnati, Mrs. Angela (Edward) Gary, Ms. Andrea Moss and Ms. Arlette Huffman all of Dayton and Ms. Jamie Huffman of Cincinnati; 16 grandchildren, Mike Jr., Tau’Tiuana, Marquise, Malina, Mariah, Makai, Mia, Asiam Lewis, Masai Lewis, Zamar Brees, Tsukasa Kiku, Ashlee Artist, Anthony Nuby, Robert Martell Huffman Jr., Penelope Huffman and Roman Michael Huffman; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; one son, Brandon Marquise Huffman and daughter-in-law, Paris Huffman.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.