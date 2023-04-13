WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mesha Michele Harvey Bennett, 50 of 1380 Arbor Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 3, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Henry and Lillie Harvey, residing 26 years in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky before returning to Warren.

She graduated in 1991 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2002 from Trumbull Business College, majoring in Business Administration.

Mesha was employed with Countryside Veterinary Service for 15 years as a vet tech and receptionist, before retiring in 2020.

She was a member of the New Creation Bible Fellowship Church, where she served as a Trustee, the Praise Team, Pastor’s Assistant and the Intercessory Prayer Team.

Her hobbies included reading, writing, poetry, music, shopping and animals.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Alexander Bennett and JeVonn Harvey, both of Warren; three daughters, Ms. Aunshay Bennett, Ms. Mia Bennett and Ms. Imani Bennett, all of Warren; three brothers, Michael (Sharon) Harvey of Akron, Darrell (Brenda) Harvey of Warren and LaJuane Harvey of Columbus; nine grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene Harvey and Anthony Harvey and one sister, Ms. Vivian Harvey.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the New Creation Bible Fellowship Church. Masks are suggested.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her daughter, Imani Bennett, 306 Willard Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

