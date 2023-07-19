YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Meadors, Jr., 80 of Logangate Road, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. at his residence of natural causes.

He was born August 16, 1942 in San Diego, California, the son of Melvin and Charlcie Lavern Thompson Meadors, Sr., coming to Ohio in 2005 from California.

He was a 1959 graduate of Northwestern High School (Detroit, Michigan).

He was employed with the Vajas Casino (San Diego, California) for seven years as a Janitor.

Melvin was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed playing the trumpet.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a First-Class Petty Officer, Hospital Corpsman from June 1960-August 1982 during the Vietnam War, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and several other honors.

He married Evelyn Doris Crocker Meadors October 19, 1966, she died October 1, 1993,

He leaves to mourn one son, Robert A. Meadors of Youngstown; one step-daughter, Mrs. Beverly Doris (Ronnell) Howard of Henrico County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ms. Vanessa Meadors of Texas, Dominique (Erica) Howard and Mrs. Ronnita (Dwayne) Crump both of Richmond, Virginia and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Melvin Casimer Meadors and one brother, Robert R. Meadors.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

