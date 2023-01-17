WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness.

He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo and Jewell Ruth Provitt Dunklin, residing in Washington DC for 20 years, before returning to Warren.

Melvin attended Trinity Baptist Church and enjoyed recreational sports.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, where he was a member of the State Football Championship Team and a 1977 graduate from Ball State University, where he was a standout Running Back.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and Navy from 1983-1988, serving during the Iran-Iraq Military Conflict.

He leaves to mourn one son, Aaron Dunklin of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Ms. Louise Stroud of Warren; a niece he was raised with, Ms. Tammy Allgood of Warren; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ms. Ruby Thomas and Ms. Pearlie Dunklin and one brother, McKinzie Dunklin, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Melvin DUNKLIN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.