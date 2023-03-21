WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mattie Mable Battle, 96, of 1320 Fourth Drive SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5:55 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 3, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of George and Lona Johnson Hudson, residing in the area for 65 years.

Mattie was employed with the Louis Mitchell Elks Lodge for 20 years as a bar maid, before retiring in 1977.

She was a member of the Grace AME Church, where she served on the Louise Curry Missionary Society, the March Club and Kitchen Committee.

She was former President of the Tod Crossing Community Group, Service Club, Morocco Debs Club, the Bar Maid’s Club, 4-H Club Mother, Ladies Auxiliary Post 564, Jephthah Temple #195, the February Club and the Sunshine Housing Board. Mattie was awarded the Area II Trailblazer Award, the North Ohio Conference Lay Organization and the Shining Star Award.

Her hobbies included growing plants and flowers, cooking, dancing, listening to jazz and singing Gospel music.

She leaves to mourn three sons, George O. (Miriam) Bryant of Warren, Charles E. (Tina) Battle of Marietta, Georgia and Roland (Chawnelle) Battle of Warren; one stepson, Bryant Stephens of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Ruth Smith of Cleveland; 28 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 38 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Artis Battle; four brothers, Albert Richard Hudson, John Henry Hudson, George Washington Hudson and Ernest Hudson and five sisters, Viola Hudson Collins, Lutishia Hudson Knight, Mamie Hudson Jenkins, Magnolia Hudson Leonard and Osie Hudson Elaster.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to George O. Bryant, 2281 Wick Street SW, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

