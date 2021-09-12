Mary Louise Honzu Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Honzu, 65 of Warren departed this life Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. at University Hospital Sieman Cancer Center, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born November 5, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Lewis and Josephine Oneil Honzu.

Mary was employed with Washington Square Nursing Center for five years as a Dietary Aide, before retiring in 1985.

She was a 1973 graduate from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Culinary School.

She was a member of the Third Christian Church and enjoyed cooking.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Sultahn E. (Carlotta) Honzu, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Marcus L. Honzu, Phillip D. Honzu and Marcel D. Honzu all of Warren; three brothers, Michael Honzu, Lewis Honzu and David Honzu all of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Vicki (Roy) West and Ms. Christina Cole both of Warren; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel G. Honzu.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours one hour prior to service at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

