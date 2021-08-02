Mary Lou Baugh Dawson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Baugh Dawson, 96, of 1911 Van Wye Street SE, Warren, Ohop, departed this life Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Hospice House of natural causes.

She was born April 11, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Ike and Lydia Baugh Matlock.

Mary Lou enjoyed reading, cooking and crossword puzzles and was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Grace A.M.E. Church, where she was a past member of the Senior Choir and Missionary Board.

She married Emory Dawson August 23, 1952; he died July 22, 1991.

She leaves to mourn one son, Glenn D. (Sandra) Matlock of Liberty Township; four daughters, Ms. Charlene Dawson of Lanham, Maryland, Mrs. Linda L. (Sedgwick) Davis-Dawson of Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Sharon Dawson-Owens and Ms. Karen S. Tipton, both of Warren; one brother, James Matlock of Warren; one sister, Ms. Minnie L. Matlock Yates of Orlando, Florida; six grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ms. Rosa Hightower.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Grace A.M.E. Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1911 Van Wye Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

