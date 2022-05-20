WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee “Scotty” Miller Scott was born on November 23, 1935 to Cleveland and Nora Miller of Andrews, North Carolina.

She married John T. Scott, Jr. on February 16, 1956 and they had five children.

Mary was the last of her Miller family, transitioning May 17, 2022 to reunite with her parents, seven siblings and husband, John, of 60 years.

Mary worked at Warren General Hospital for over 38 years in Central Supply and worked in the Maternity Ward, where she loved taking care of the newborn babies and their mothers. She made many lifelong friends at the hospital including three special friends, Evelyn, Rosaline and Janie.

Mary was proud to be a part of the Nurses Guild Ministry at Second Baptist Church during her entire young-adult life and was a lifelong member of the church.

Mary attended Allen High School in 1949, an all-girl school in North Carolina. She participated on the school’s basketball team and loved sports. She was an artist who loved to draw horses and figured women in fashionable clothing. She grew up fishing and loved being out on the water with her loved ones. She often crocheted and made ponchos for her four daughters.

Mary enjoyed being with her large family and friends, gardening and sitting on her porch with her husband. Helen, Ruby and her sister, Irene were her very best friends. She enjoyed every minute spent with them. She loved cooking and baking holiday sweets for her family, including her family famous buckeye cookies, fudge and German chocolate cake. Mary loved to sing and dance to her country music, her quarter machines at the casino and scratching her winning bingo cards.

Mary leaves loving memories with her only beloved son, John T. Scott III; devoted daughters, Valerie L. Scott, Alesia A. Scott, Maureen S. Scott Richardson, Andrena V. Major and Lupe I. Gandy; four grandchildren, Paris and Courtney Richardson, Joshua Scott and Julian Cook; two great-grandchildren, Joshua “Cocoa” and Marleigh J. Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in eternal life by her parents; five brothers, Timothy, Purel, Melvin, Ira and Ray Miller and two sisters, Pauline Jones and Irene Christian.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1829 Deerfield Avenue SW, the home of Alesia A. Scott.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.