WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Porter, 78 of 3264 Clearwater Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:51 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born February 9, 1945 in Harlan, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Evelince Gray Morgan, residing in the area since 2003, coming from Cleveland, Ohio.

Mary was employed with the Visiting Nurses Association of Cuyahoga County for 20 years as a L.P. Nurse, before retiring. She graduated in 1964 from Cleveland East High School and later received her LPN certification.

She was a member of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church and was a charter member of the New Jerusalem Baptist Church (Cleveland), where she sang in the Choir, was a Missionary and served on the Kitchen Committee. Her hobbies included cross word puzzles, coloring, cooking, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren.

She married John Douglas Porter Sr. August 15, 1964.

She leaves to mourn one son, Juan D. (NaKita) Porter of Bufford, Georgia; one daughter, Ms. Angela “Sunshine” Porter of Youngstown; raised her three nephews, Eric Gohlstin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Christopher Gohlstin of Warren and Santiago Mason of Cleveland; two brothers, George Morgan Jr. of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Ronald Morgan of Warren; two grandsons, Joubert Porter and Logan Toth both of Warren; two granddaughters, Miss Cynthia Porter and Miss Jordin Porter both of Warren; two great-granddaughters, Miss JaMyla Porter and Miss JaMeia Porter both of Warren; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Cynthia Porter of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Douglas Porter, Jr.; three brothers, Arthur Morgan, Larry Morgan and Maine Morgan; one sister, Mrs. Gloria Jean Gohlstin and a great-grandson, Angel John Douglas Flanagan.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

