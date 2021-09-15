Mary L. Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Green Jones, 93, of 1516 Homewood Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was born July 8, 1928 in Coatopa, Alabama, the daughter of Andrew Bowden and Bertha Green.

Mary, who was affectionately known as “Dear” or “Tutta”, relocated to Warren, Ohio in 1953, where she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

Prior to failing health, she was an active member of Progressive Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, served on the kitchen committee and was a two-time winner of the Parade of States.

Active politically, Mary was also a long-time Trumbull County Elections Poll Worker.

She married Ulysses Jones June 9, 1946; he died January 3, 1965.

She leaves to mourn 11 children, Booker Jones of Jacksonville, Florida, Ms. Bessie Shavers of North Cross, Georgia, Ms. Juanita “Nita” (Aaron) Lettsome of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ms. Delilah Fluker of Demopolis, Alabama, Ms. Selma Strader Burch of Warren, Kenneth Jones, Mark Jones, Gerald Jones and Ulysses Jones, Jr., all of Warren, Ms. Nina Jones and Dewaine Jones, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 138 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, one brother, one sister, three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

