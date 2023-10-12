WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary B. Johnson, 83 of Cranwood Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 6, 2023 at 4:58 a.m. at the Hospice House, following complications from a short illness.

She was born August 23, 1940 in Owingsville, Kentucky, the daughter of William Thomas and Mary Agnus Reed Turner, residing in the area for 63 years, coming from Kentucky.

She graduated in 1958 from Dubois High School (Mt. Sterling, Kentucky) and attended Moorehouse State University.

Mary was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 35 years as a molding operator, before retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and embroidery.

She leaves to mourn one sister, Ms. Barbara Ann Jones of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Russell Tollie Johnson and her parents.

Private services were held.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

